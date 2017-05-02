Nexus and Pixel devices to receive May security patch in a couple of days

Just two days into the new month and Google has already released the May security patch to its Nexus and Pixel devices. The company has published the factory images and OTA files.

The devices that are eligible to receive the Android 7.1.2 update with this month's security patch include Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player and Pixel C. While the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 will get the Android 7.1.1 update. As per Google's blog post, each and every Google device will get a single OTA update coupled with the May 5, 2017, security patch.

However, Pixel and Nexus users can manually install the security update as well, since the OTA files and factory images are already out there.

The Android security bulletin for May covers all the information regarding the changes brought by the update. The update has fixed a major security bug, which could enable remote code execution on an affected device via email, web browsing and MMS while processing media files.

The May security patch will start hitting the mentioned devices in the upcoming days. You also have the option to manually install the update.

A few days ago Google stated on their support page that they are going to cease the Android Operating System updates for the current Pixel smartphones in October 2018.

In addition to this, the company also announced that after October 2019, Pixel users will not receive any security updates from them.

Unfortunately, Nexus owners have to face the similar situation as well. Google has announced the last date for few Nexus devices as well to receive Android OS and security updates.