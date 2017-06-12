No Nougat update for OnePlus 2: OnePlus

OnePlus made it official that its OnePlus 2 smartphone will not receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. A spokesperson at OnePlus clarified,"Customer service has been telling customers this for a little while."

It was also made clear that OnePlus 3 and OnPlus 3T will receive the Android O update as confirmed earlier. "We're happy about what we're doing with software. We already confirmed Android O will come for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. So no Nougat for the OnePlus 2 isn't new and we think people were aware of it."

The reason for not introducing Nougat to OnePlus 2 was also stated, "When we built the OnePlus 2 we didn't have the software infrastructure team in place we do now."

OnePlus 2 that was launched in July, 2015 boasted Quad Core 2.7 GHz Krait 450 with optional 3 and 4 GB RAM. It sported a 13MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera. The phone upon launch, failed to gather as much hype as other models of OnePlus did. It ran Android 5.1 Lollipop and received Marshmallow update.

The phone also failed to gather positive reviews since a phone from OnePlus is expected to be at par with the flagships from leading brands.

OnePlus certainly took a lesson or two from the negative response it received which is evident from the success of OnePlus 3 and 3T. The release of 2017 flagship OnePlus 5 is right around the corner and yes, it is a talk of the town lately. Potential buyers are looking up with keen eyes for 5's release.