Nokia 150 feature phone now available in the UK; coming soon to India

HMD global, a Finland-based smartphone manufacturer announced two new Nokia feature devices last December. One is the Nokia 150, whereas the other one is the Nokia 150 dual-SIM.

The devices were earlier announced only in China, later entered Netherlands. Well, fresh reports now show that the Nokia 150 has hit the UK market and is available for purchase at the Carphone Warehouse.

Both the devices as we reported earlier were priced at $26, which is around Rs. 1,700. However, Nokia 150 is up for sale in the UK at $39 which when calculated comes around Rs. 2,611, along with a free SIM card.

The feature phone is available in two color variants - White and Black. To recall the specifications, Nokia 150 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display along with an in-built FM and mp3 player. However, for the social media addicts out there, Nokia 150 isn't the one for your for sure.

The feature phone feature an excellent battery capacity as the device is powered by a 1,020 mAh replaceable battery. As per analysts, the phone has the ability to provide a talk time of up to 22 hours and a standby time of up to 31 days.

As per the storage capacity, the Nokia 150 feature phone comes packed with a microSD support for storage up to 32GB. For more highlights on the already launched Nokia 150, read here.

Well, when will the affordable feature phone be available in India still remains a mystery? However, the device might hit the market very soon.

Further talking about Nokia's upcoming plan. After gaining wide popularity with its recently launched Android phone Nokia 6, the smartphone pioneer is all prepped up to set a benchmark in the days ahead.

Nokia lately sent out a press invite for MWC 2017, dated February 26. The smartphone vendor is expected to unveil a wide range of Android phones on the day.

Not only that, Nokia might bring back its N-series, and predictions are such that the firm might announce five new N-series sub-range phones as well. For further updates on Nokia's plan for the Mobile World Congress, stay tuned to GizBot.