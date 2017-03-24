Nokia 150 with 32GB is now available in India at Rs.1,950

In December, the HMD Global announced the Nokia 150 single and dual-SIM feature phone. After its announcement, all budget phone lovers were eager to buy it. Now, without any proclamation, the company made only dual sim phone available on Amazon India for Rs 1,950.

By adding these phones to their brand, the company is planning to expand its market. This phone is said to be the first product by HMD Global after making an announcement of entering the mobile market with this brand. Offering so many features in a beautifully carved small handset, the company is said to lay a strong foundation in the mobile segment once again.

Design and Display Like its traditional pattern, the Nokia 150 Dual SIM will also be offering a strong body made by polycarbonate shell. The handsets measure 118.0x50.2x13.5mm and weigh 81.0 grams including its battery. The body of this phone is said to be scratch-resistant in nature. This shows about its reliability. The phone has 2.4-inch QVGA display with the resolution of 240*320 pixels. Camera and Storage The Nokia 150 Dual SIM features VGA resolution camera with LED flash in it. It runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system and comes with MicroSD card slot which allows you to expand the storage option up to 32GB. Battery Life The phone is powered by 1020 mAh battery. That is, it can deliver a talk time of up to 22 hours, and standby time of up to 25 days. Similarly, the single SIM variant can offer a standby time of up to 31 days. Standard micro-USB charger is used for the purpose of charging. Connectivity and Entertainment Nokia 150 Dual SIM offers micro USB, 3.5mm AV connector, Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM, FM radio and MP3 player. The phones are also pre-loaded with games such as classic Snake Xenzia and Nitro Racing by Gameloft. It also provides LED torchlight for the user's convenience.

We are expecting some more feature phones in future. Few rumors are also saying that they may announce 4G VoLTE feature phone with Qualcomm 205 SoC in the second quarter of 2017.