Nokia 3, 5, 6, and 3310 to be available in UK on June

We have seen Nokia unveiling its latest Android smartphones at the MWC 2017. This lineup includes Nokia 3, 5 and 6 smartphones and also a feature phone by name Nokia 3310. HMD stated that these smartphones will be released in the second quarter of 2017.

There were rumors claiming that this new set of Nokia phones will be launched in the UK sometime in May. But as the date is nearing, now it looks like they have to wait for one more month to get this quality product in their hand. Yes, there is a high probability of company releasing its Nokia 3 and 5 in the UK on June 30th, the last day of the second quarter to meet the date promised by them.

The UK online retailer Clove gave away this information who already started taking pre-orders for these handsets. The new feature phone 3310 is expected to be available little sooner. That is, in the mid of June, whereas, the release date of Nokia 6 is a bit confusing. It just says the phone will be out next June.

If you are confused which one to buy when it is launched, take a quick glance at their specs before buying.

Nokia 3 Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch display having a resolution of 720*1280 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor which is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. It sports an 8MP rear and front cameras. The phone runs on Android 7.0 and is housed by a 2650mAh non-removable battery. Nokia 5 On the other hand, Nokia 5 smartphone sports a 5.2-inch display with 6000-series aluminum build. It is packed with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC chipset. Also Read: Nokia 3310 listed online at Rs 3,899 in India: Threat to smartphones under Rs 5,000 This phone comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Nokia 6 Nokia 6 smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD resolution display with 2.5D curved glass coating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Speaking of optics, it sports a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is housed by a 3,000mAh battery. Nokia 3310 The Nokia 3310 feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs on Series 30+ software platform. It has a 2MP primary camera and supports microSD cards. It even offers your old classic snake game in it with an upgraded version.