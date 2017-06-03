Nokia 3, 5, and 6 likely to be launched on June 13: Press invites out

HMD Global launched the iconic Nokia 3310 last month in India at a conspicuous price of Rs. 3,310. However, the device soon went out of stock in many retail stores across India after the sale went live. The company even stated that it was surprised by the popularity and the huge demand for the feature phone.

While it seems that Nokia 3310 has found some success among the consumers in the Indian market, HMD Global is now all geared up to launch its Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Android smartphones in the country.

And the company has started sending out press invites for a Nokia event in India. More significantly, the event has been scheduled for June 13. While the invite doesn't give out much information about the event, but we are expecting the company to launch its much-awaited smartphones in the country.

An HMD spokesperson had also told us earlier that the company was planning to launch the devices sometime in mid-June. Well, we are hoping that the company's statement will turn out to be true and that Nokia 3, 5, and 6 will see the light of the day.

Meanwhile, let's have a look at the features and specifications of the three smartphones.

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 will likely be the top variant among the three and the device is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. Besides, the handset will come with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor which is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM. The smartphone will offer either 32GB/64GB storage, which will be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the device will sport a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and flash, At the front, Nokia 6 will feature an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, dual speakers and NFC. Nokia 5 Nokia 5 is said to a mid-ranger smartphone and it will likely be priced below Rs. 15,000. Talking about the features and specs, this smartphone will come with a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The Nokia 5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM. The smartphone will offer 16GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB. It has similar camera aspects as the Nokia 6 except for the use of a 13MP rear snapper. Some of the other features include Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, NFC, and OTG support. Nokia 3 The Nokia 3 is expected to be a smartphone which will be under the sub Rs. 10,000 category. As such, the smartphone will come with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display and will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. Besides, this handset features similar RAM and storage capacity as the Nokia 5. The smartphone has an 8MP main snapper and an 8MP front-facer as well. Nokia 3 also includes features like Android 7.0 Nougat OS, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery.