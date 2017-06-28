Nokia 3 to soon receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

HMD has assured that the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive at least two years of Android OS updates. Eventually, these devices will receive Android O and Android P updates until 2018.

Following this, those folks at NokiaPowerUser seem to have approached HMD regarding the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the entry-level smartphone - Nokia 3. The report claims that they weren't disappointed with the reply from HMD as the update for Nokia 3 seems to be in the works and will be rolled out pretty soon.

However, the HMD team has not revealed when exactly the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update will be rolled out to Nokia 3. Also, they have not divulged the details about the update too.

But from the official changelog of Android 7.1.1 Nougat announced by Google, it is clear that the update will bring several useful features and improvements related to performance and stability.

The Nokia 3 is already available in most global markets and will be released soon in the other regions too. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,499 in India. While it was released as an offline exclusive model, it is also available online via Croma.

The Nokia 3 features a polycarbonate body and flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, the smartphone employs a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 3 boasts of an 8MP camera at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera too. The smartphone supports OTG, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery.