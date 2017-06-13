Nokia 3 benchmarks surface online just before India release

HMD is all set to launch three new smartphones in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi for the same.

We already know that the three Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be launched today in India. There are reports pointing out that these smartphones will be priced somewhere between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 16,000. Now, the Nokia 3, which is the entry-level smartphone among the trio has been spotted on Geekbench revealing its performance.

Entry-level smartphone on Geekbench

While the specifications of the Nokia 3 are known ever since its announcement at the MWC 2017 in February, the benchmark listing shows the construction of the device and gives us an idea of what we can expect from it in terms of performance. Usually, only the high-end and premium smartphones will surface on the benchmark database and it is one of the most renowned benchmarking apps.

Nokia 3 benchmark scores

From the Geekbench listing, we come to know that the Nokia 3 has scored 546 points in the single-core test and 1,541 points in the multi-core test. Of course, the device can't compete with the high-end offerings such as Nokia 9 or any other strong performer.

Various models of Nokia 3

Besides revealing the performance scores, the Nokia 3 (check out our Nokia 3 first impressions) model that has surfaced on the benchmark database carries the model number TA-1032. This is the variant that received the Bluetooth SIG certification in March. Also, it matches the TA-1030 variant that cleared TENAA. It looks like TA-1030 comes packed with a quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 SoC, 2GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat OS. We can expect it to be aimed at the Asian markets.

Android O confirmed

Despite the entry-level specs and performance, HMD has confirmed that the Nokia 3 along with Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will receive the Android 8.0 O update.