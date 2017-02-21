Nokia 3 concept videos show attractive design that will make you drool

At the MWC 2017 to debut in the coming days, HMD Global is said to announce an array of new Nokia branded smartphones. A low-end smartphone that is expected to be unveiled is the Nokia 3.

The renowned concept video channel on YouTube, Concept Creator has come up with a couple of concept videos of this new phone. One thing we need to clarify is there is no confirmation on how the final product that HMD will launch will look like.

The alleged Nokia 3 shown in the video seems to feature a slim body along with slightly curved edges. The device is shown in several color options - yellow, blue, red, white, and black, but these are only on the sides. The back panel of the phone features a matte dark finish and has the Nokia branding.

Also Read: Nokia 3 specs and price leak days ahead of its launch

The second video does not shed light on many details about the purported Nokia 3, but shows a glimpse of the smooth finish and lines. Going by the video, the smartphone is likely to be fitted with a 5.2-inch 720p display and employ a Snapdragon 425 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. Based on Android Nougat, the Nokia 3 might feature a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera.

While nothing about the Nokia 3 is known as yet, there are speculations that this phone might be priced at $158 (approx. Rs. 10,500). Along with the Nokia 3, we expect the company to announce the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 global variant, and Nokia 3310 on February 26 in Barcelona.