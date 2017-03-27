Nokia 3 models TA-1020, TA-1028, TA-1032, TA-1038 spotted at FCC

A few days back, we saw the Nokia 3 with the model number TA-1038 clearing the FCC certification. This hinted that the smartphone might soon be launched in the American market.

It looks like the Nokia 3 TA-1038 is not alone. We say this as three more variants of the Nokia 3 with the model numbers - TA-1020, TA-1028, and TA-1032 have been spotted at the FCC. It looks like the four variants of the Nokia 3 smartphone are also the four major regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. While TA-1020 and TA-1028 are single SIM models, the rest are dual SIM phones.

The Asia Pacific region and the rest of the world except Latin America are likely to get the TA-1020 and TA-1032 models whereas the Latin America is all set to get the TA-1028 and TA-1039 variants. This points out that all the markets will get both the single SIM and dual SIM variants of the Nokia 3 smartphone.

Going by the FCC certification that these phones have obtained, it looks like there is no difference between these phones when it comes to the antenna pattern and hardware system design. The only difference will be in the model name in the UI.

To remind you, HMD Global was in the headlines last week as it was planning to unveil the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones running Android OS in 120 markets simultaneously. It has also been officially confirmed that these phones along with the relaunched Nokia 3310 (2017) would be released sometime in the second half of the upcoming quarter starting April 1.

