Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 India release likely pegged for June

There is a widespread speculation that the Nokia Android smartphones and the relaunched Nokia 3310 will be released in India sometime in the second quarter. However, there is no concrete evidence for the same.

Earlier reports speculated at late May or early June release but the recent one from India Today sheds more clarity says that these phones will reach the shores of the country only in June. Talking about the India release date of the Nokia phones, there have been a lot of contradictory information making the rounds all over the internet. Finally, we have across a June release date with the latest report.

One of the past rumors pointed at an April release for the Nokia 3310 and May release for the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. Then came the alleged May release date for all the new Nokia devices. It remains unclear if all the four Nokia devices will be launched in India at the same time or if they will be released on different dates.

Notably, the Nokia 3310 (2017) is already listed for pre-booking on an online retailer in India at a price of Rs. 3,899. The listing says that the feature phone will be priced at Rs. 3,899, but there is no official confirmation regarding this as well. The listing also noted that the handset will go on pre-booking from May 5 and will start shipping from May 19.

Apart from India, these Nokia devices are believed to be launched across the global markets sometime in this quarter. The UK listing also points out at the same.