Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 will be released in India in May

Nokia phones are to be released in India in May.

Last week, we had reported that the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 and the new Nokia 3310 will be released in India sometime in the second quarter of this year. However, we did not have a specific release date at that time.

Now, it looks like we have a specific time frame for the release of these Nokia phones. A recent report by NokiaPowerUser has confirmed the possible release time of the already announced Nokia phones. The report confirms the release timeline of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3310 in Malaysia, India, Russia, Europe and the UK.

When it comes to the India release, the Nokia 3310 was speculated to be released at first. Going by the same, this report too, suggests that the Android smartphones from the brand will be launched by mid May and the Nokia 3310 might be released sooner than that.

The official information that hit the headlines in the past claim that the Nokia feature phone and smartphones might be released sometime in late May or early June. Now, it looks like the release has been pushed earlier to happen in May itself.

As mentioned above, the report sheds light on the other markets' release date as well. The Nokia 3310 is said to be released in Malaysia by the end of this month and the smartphones will be released in May in phases. The Russian market will be getting these handsets by the end of April itself, making Russia the first market to get the highly anticipated phones from HMD. The European markets will get these phones within early June.

Story first published: Monday, April 17, 2017, 17:13 [IST]
