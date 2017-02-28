Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be made in India

Finally, Nokia unveiled its latest Android smartphones at the MWC 2017 on Sunday. The lineup includes Nokia 3, 5 and 6 smartphones. HMD announced that these smartphones will be released in the second quarter of this year. The company also revealed its plans of launching the Nokia 6 in India.

As per a recent report, there seems to be great news for the Nokia fans in India. The India VP at HMD Global, Ajey Mehta has revealed the company's plans for the country. It states that the company is in plans to manufacturer these phones via Foxconn in India. And, the new Nokia Android phones are believed to be made available by June 2017.

It is said that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be sold via the offline and online stores. Moreover, HMD will focus on the after sales services by setting up a network of service centers pan India.

For now, the pricing info of these Nokia Android phones in India is not known, but they will fall in the mid-range segment. As these phones will be made locally in the country, we can expect them to be priced relatively lower than in the other markets as the import duties will be waived off.

Talking about the Nokia 3310 (2017), this feature phone will come to India with the dual SIM support. We can expect this one to also be made available sometime in the second quarter.

