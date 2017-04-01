Nokia 3, Nokia 5 pass Wi-Fi certifications; Release date is nearing

HMD Global is all set to release the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android smartphones simultaneously in 120 markets. The release is slated to happen sometime in the second half of this quarter.

While we are still not clear about when exactly we can expect to see the release of these smartphones, there is an interesting information that has come up online. The Nokia 6 already received the necessary certifications. Then, it was the turn of Nokia 3 to get certified. We say this as the Nokia 3 variants meant for markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world have been spotted passing FCC.

In addition to the Nokia 3, the Nokia 5 has also been spotted passing Wi-Fi certification. The Nokia 5 variant TA-1044 has been spotted in the certification listing. This one is meant for the Latin American market. Earlier, a variant of the Nokia 5 with the model number TA-1053 was spotted in the benchmarks. We can soon expect the Asia Pacific and rest of the world variants of Nokia 5 also getting certified soon.

While four variants of the Nokia 3 received the Bluetooth certifications, only three of them were spotted passing the Wi-Fi certifications. As the second quarter of this year has already debuted, the release date of the Nokia smartphones is nearing. We can expect to see more models passing certifications.

