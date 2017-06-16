Nokia 3 sale starts in India at Rs. 9,499

Earlier this week, HMD launched the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones in India. At the time of launch, it was announced that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be offline exclusive devices while the Nokia 6 will be exclusive to Amazon India.

While the other two smartphones are slated to be made available in July, the Nokia 3, the entry-level device among the trio goes on sale today in the country. The Nokia 3 is priced at Rs. 9,499. It is claimed that HMD has appointed over 400 distributors in India to offer support for the smartphones and the devices will be available in over 80,000 retail stores across the country.

Also, the Nokia Mobile Care presence will be expanded to over 300 cities to offer a robust after sales network to the users. With the Nokia Mobile Care service, the users of Nokia smartphones can avail pickup and drop service in over 100 cities.

Nokia 3 specifications Nokia 3 is the entry-level smartphone that has been launched by HMD and features a polycarbonate body. This device comes with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging department comprises of dual 8MP cameras at both the front and rear. The other goodies on board the Nokia 3 include Android Nougat, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery. Nokia 3 offer Priced at Rs. 9,499, the Nokia 3 buyers will get 5GB data from Vodafone at Rs. 149 per month for three months. Also, there is an offer from Makemytrip.com for Rs. 2,500 in which buyers will get Rs. 1,800 off on hotels and Rs. 700 off on domestic flights. Accessories Nokia is also offering a range of accessories for the Nokia 3. One such accessory is the Nokia Stereo Headset WH-201. This in-ear headphones offers a good level of noise reduction and prevents audio leakage.