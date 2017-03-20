Nokia 3 (TA-1038) clears certification at FCC

Nokia 3 which was recently announced in the month of February has just cleared the certification at FCC, the U.S. based certification agency.

This is indeed a good news for the Nokia fans in U.S. as previously during the MWC announcement North American markets were not mentioned. Moreover, Nokia 3 was said to be launched only in, India, Middle East, Africa, Asian Pacific and Europe markets in the second quarter. Now, passing the certification means that consumers in the U.S. will likely be able to get their hands on the Nokia 3 (TA-1038) variant.

According to report from Phonearena, the phone should be priced at the equivalent of $150 USD (approx Rs. 9,801).

Having said all that, just to recall, the Nokia 3 comes with a Gorilla Glass-protected 5-inch display, carrying a 720 x 1280 (HD) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 chipset coupled with a quad-core 1.4GHz CPU and the Mali T-720 MP2 GPU. Additionally, the smartphone features 2GB RAM and16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD slot. As for the cameras the smartphone sports an 8MP camera at the rear and the front with f/2.0 aperture. The device will e backed by 2650mAh battery and it will run on Android 7.0 out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, Nokia 3 will be supporting various network bands in the U.S. from LTE bands 2, 4, 7, 12 and 38. Moreover, according to reports the U.S. version of the phone will come with VoLTE, a fingerprint scanner, NFC and four color options (Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue and Copper White).

