Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G variant in the pipeline, tips HMD CEO

The Nokia 3310 (2017), the feature phone meant to bring nostalgia among the Nokia fans failed was released in many countries starting from April. But the device will not make its way into the markets such as the U.S. as it supports only 2G connectivity.

It looks like there is hope for the Nokia fanboys in such markets where the 2G network has been dismantled to get their hands on the Nokia 3310 (2017) We say so as the HMD CEO Nummela seems to have tipped that they are working on the 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) in an interview to Finder, an Australian website.

He states that HMD is aware that there is a demand for the Nokia 3310 3G variant and that they are keen to meet the expectations of consumers so that the feature phone is compatible across the global markets.

This hint from the HMD CEO cannot be ignored as it is a kind of confirmation that they are working on the 3G variant of the feature phone.

To refresh on the specs of the Nokia 3310 (2017), the device is fitted with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is based on the Nokia Series 30+ platform. It has a meager 16MB of storage space that can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The Nokia 3310 has a 2MP rear camera with LED flash as well. The phone gets the power from a 1200mAh battery claimed to offer up to 22 hours of talk time and up to 31 days of standby time. Other aspects of the device are 2G, dual-SIM card slots, an MP3 player, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio port.