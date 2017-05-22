Nokia 3310 (2017) bulletproof variant launched: Comes with hardened titanium case

If you recall, previously we had reported that a Russian company known as Caviar had launched a customized and luxury version of the Nokia 3310 (2017). The device was dubbed as "Supremo Putin" and the company had taken inspiration from the "most popular person" in Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the current President to design the device.

What's striking about the Supremo Putin variant was that the feature phone was gold plated and that it came at a whopping price of $1690 (approx Rs. 1,12,785). While many markets outside Russia wouldn't fancy such phone, some people in Russia might have bought the phone. After all, Putin is quite popular and has a lot of fans in Russia.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 9 confirmed: Images and specs leaked

In any case, getting back to our story for today, Nokia 3310 (2017) is yet again coming in a new avatar. And this time it's not a fancy and shiny variant like the last one but interestingly it is a bulletproof version. Yes, you heard that right! While it seems crazy, the same company Caviar has launched a newly designed Nokia 3310 (2017) with a titanium body. The company claims that it is of bulletproof grade and that it could stop a bullet. Further, the phone is reportedly made using Damascus steel technique. The phone's body pattern indicates the same.

Commenting on the launch the company said, "Caviar took the brutality of the tube as the basis for the design concept and reinforced this idea by putting the phone in a case of hardened titanium. To emphasize the unbreakable strength of the device, its endurance, charisma, stamina, and strength, the designers covered the body with the engraving of the military-pattern damask steel."

SEE ALSO: Buy Darago 3310 - New Nokia 3310 Clone in India for Rs. 799

However, if anyone is thinking about buying and even testing the strength of this bulletproof Nokia 3310 then they should be expecting to have a big hole in their pockets. The device is seemingly priced at around Rs 1.3 lakh (around $2015) as per the report from inshorts.

While the classic Nokia 3310 was known to be strong and sturdy, the designers and developers at Caviar seem to have taken the durability aspect to a whole new level. Besides, what do you think of this version of Nokia 3310 (2017)? Do let us know in the comments.