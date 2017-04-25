Nokia 3310 (2017) listed to go on pre-order in India on May 5 for Rs. 3,899

Back in February, at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, HMD Global announced the launch of the launch of the Nokia 3310 (2017). This feature phone is all set to go on sale in the global markets in this quarter.

We recently reported that Nokia will be launching the Nokia 3310 in India in May followed by the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3, 5 and 6. The feature phone from the brand has the Nokia fans excited as the original one launched in the early 2000s has marked an impression with its durable build and low price tag. The Nokia 3310 is said to be used by many as a secondary phone as it is not a smartphone.

Also Read: Nokia 3310 to go on sale in Europe from next week

Now there is interesting information for the Nokia 3310 fans in India as there is a tip on when exactly the new feature phone will be released in the country. Notably, the retailer has also listed the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones, but there is no price tag or availability details.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 3310 (2017) pre-booking to start on May 5 The online retailer OnlyMobiles has listed the Nokia 3310 (2017) on its website for a price of Rs. 3,899. Going by the listing, the pre-booking will start on May 5, 2017 and the shipping will start on May 17, 2017. Nokia 3310 (2017) in four color options The retailer has listed the new Nokia 3310 in four color options - Warm Red, Dark Blue, Grey, and Yellow. The listing says that the device is coming soon and shows that there will be a warranty from Nokia India for 12 months. Also Read: Nokia 7, Nokia 8, Nokia 9 is expected to be launched in July European price tags revealed If you don't remember, two days back, we came across a report suggesting that the Nokia 3310 will go on sale from April 28 in the Austria for €59 (apporx. Rs. 4,100). But a few retailers have listed the phone to have a price tag of €53 (approx. Rs. 3,700). In Germany, the price tag for this phone seems to be €58 (approx. Rs. 4,000).

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source