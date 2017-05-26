Nokia 3310 (2017) online sale debuts in India at Rs. 3,310

Last week, the Nokia 3310 (2017) has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 3,310. The feature phone went on sale a few days back. The catch is that the device is available only via the offline stores.

It was revealed by HMD Global that the feature phone will be available only through the offline channels for a while. Also, the company remained tight lipped to reveal anything about the online sales of the Nokia 3310 (2017). It was just said that they haven't planned regarding the online sales as yet. Now, this situation seems to have been changed. We say this as the Nokia 3310 (2017) has been spotted on the Croma website for sale.

Croma lists Nokia 3310 for Rs. 3,310 The Croma website has listed the new Nokia 3310 for a price of Rs. 3,310. The device is available for purchase from the retailer's site. For now, there is no mention on whether the Nokia 3310 will be available via the other online retailers as well. However, we can expect the device to be listed by others too in the coming days. Nokia 3310 (2017) looks The Nokia 3310 (2017) has a refreshed design that is very different from that of the original Nokia 3310 launched in 2000. The latest offering boasts of a plastic body with a matte finish. The device is available in four color options - Warm Red, Yellow, Dark Blue, and Grey. Also read: Nokia 3310 (2017) goes on sale in India at Rs. 3,310 Nokia 3310 (2017) specs and features Talking about the specs, the Nokoa 3310 (2017) is given a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs on the Nokia Series 30+ platform. The Nokia 3310 comes with 16MB of storage space that can be expanded up to 32GB with a microSD card. The feature phone has a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. The device has a 1200mAh battery that gives it up to 22 hours of talk time and up to 31 days of standby time. The other aspects of the Nokia 3310 (2017) include 2G, dual-SIM card slots, a MP3 player, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio port. Nokia 3310 (2017) hands-on Here is GizBot's hands-on first impressions of the Nokia 3310 (2017).