Nokia 3310 (2017) shipments details revealed

Previously we reported that HMD Global via its official Nokia Twitter account had announced that the redesigned Nokia 3310 (2017) had started shipping. But apart from that abrupt information, nothing else was revealed. We were all left wondering where exactly or which countries would be getting the phone and specifically when.

However, HMD Global has kind of cleared the air and has confirmed that the new Nokia 3310 (2017) will now reach the UK on May 24. Moreover, it has been stated that the Germany fans will be getting their hands on the new phone on May 26. And according to a report, it looks like fans from Netherlands and Belgium will need to have a little more patience until June 5 to purchase the revamped Nokia 3310 (2017).

The unlocked model of the new Nokia 3310 (2017) will come at a price tag of about £49.99 (approximately Rs. 4,093). The pricing is likely to change depending on the country. The handset should be available in four colors, Warm Red and Yellow with a glossy finish, and Dark Blue or Grey finish with a matte coating.

Well, the wait has been long and it seems that finally, Nokia is getting things down. In any case, the new handset is just a little upgraded version of the ultra-durable and reliable Nokia 3310 phone that was launched almost 17 years ago. That a really long time though.

The main question though here is that will the new Nokia 3310 (2017) recorded massive sales all around the world or will it just become a fad?