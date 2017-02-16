Nokia 3310 running Android imagined in this concept video

Since the past few days, the classic Nokia 3310 has captivated the tech headlines. The device is in the news as its re-launch is all set to happen on February 26 at the MWC 2017.

The Nokia 3310 is a popular mobile phone that was used by most handset users in the early 2000s for its durable build. The phone is well known for its ability to survive a great extent of damages. Now, the idea of HMD to bring back the Nokia 3310 is a great initiative and the brand can once again show its potential with the rugged cell phone.

Also Read: Will Nokia 3310 make sense in the era of smartphones?

Going by the already existing reports, the modern Nokia 3310 that is alleged to be launched later this month is said to feature upgraded specs and a long lasting battery life. Also, it is claimed to be priced around Rs. 4,000. In the meantime, a new concept video has been uploaded on YouTube by the infamous channel Concept Creator. The same channel has come up with a few other Nokia smartphone concept videos lately.

In this concept video, the Nokia 3310 is seen running the Android OS. The handset seems to retain the same shape and build as the iconic handset. The display seems to have been imagined with colors and there appears to be a rear snapper that gives it a smartphone feel.

Apart from this concept video, a set of renders of the concept phone created by CurvedLabs has also been posted. These concepts are a few years old and one of them shows a Nokia 3310 smartphone designed with the Windows Phone platform similar to the Lumia phones.

For now, we cannot say how this upcoming Nokia 3310 will look like, but the idea that this phone will be relaunched by HMD is pretty interesting. One thing that is sure is that the Nokia 3310 will be long lasting and indestructible.