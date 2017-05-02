Unleash your creativity and win a Nokia 3310 in your own design

1HMD Global is believed to release the Nokia 3310 feature phone and the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in India sometime in June. Of these, the Nokia 3310 is an attention grabber as it is aimed to cash in on the nostalgia factor taking fans back to the early 2000s.

Now, HMD Global has announced a contest on Instagram that is quite enticing. We say this as Nokia fans get a chance to design the limited edition Nokia 3310. There is a chance to win a personalized Nokia 3310 too with your own artwork. You need to first upload your design or artwork on Instagram followed by the hashtag #3310art as well as follow @NokiaMobile on Instagram. All the designs will be judged by HMD Global along with a UK-based design studio 'I Love Dust'.

This contest is open to all the Instagram users above 18 years of age across the world. The same will run until the midnight of 10 May 2017. The entire list of terms and conditions are listed on the official Nokia website.

At the launch of this campaign, Pekka Rantala, CMO of HMD Global said, "We're grateful for the incredible support we receive every day from Nokia mobile fans and wanted to do something special to thank them. Design is extremely close to our hearts and something Nokia fans love. We're excited to see the design talent come through from the fans and hope the opportunity to be the sole designer and owner of a one of a kind Nokia 3310 will add to the excitement for Nokia mobile fans too,"

Already, the Nokia 3310 come in a range of eye-popping color options such as midnight blue, silver gray, sunshine yellow and orange-red.