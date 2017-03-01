Was Nokia 3310 India release teased by Flipkart?

Nokia 3310 (2017) was unveiled earlier this week and is likely to hit the market sometime in the second quarter of this year. In the meantime, Flipkart seems to have teased the release of this relaunched phone on its Twitter handle.

We say this as Flipkart has created a poll on its Twitter handle asking its followers to cast a vote on what feature of the new Nokia 3310 that they love. The options include the new Snake game, the design, battery life or all the three. At the time of writing this post, there were 2,288 votes and 58% of the voters had chosen the last option - All of the above.

Notably, this poll doesn't shed light on the exact release date or availability of the Nokia 3310 in India. Having said that, the poll created by Twitter indicates a few possibilities. Either the Nokia 3310 could be exclusive to the e-commerce portal or it could be one of the few portals that might sell this phone.

These are just speculations and we need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the same.

Lately, we had reported that the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will be made available for sale via both online and offline stores. Also, the company is in talks with several online retailers regarding the same. However, there was no mention about the Nokia 3310. Maybe, the company might plan to make this phone also available via both online and offline stores as its Android counterparts.