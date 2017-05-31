Nokia 3310 fresh stock will be made available across Indian stores this week

The redesigned Nokia 3310 was launched earlier this month at a price of Rs. 3,310 and the phone went on sale via offline stores across India.

However, as HMD had brought back the iconic phone back, it was still a mystery as to how the feature phone would be received by consumers in the market. Further, many were concerned regarding the price, because, compared to other feature phones in the market the new Nokia 3310 was kind of an expensive buy.

Many analysts and industry experts were speculating whether the new Nokia phone would struggle to establish itself in the extremely competitive market or not. But only after few days of the launch, all the doubts seem to have been cleared. The demand for the feature phone was beyond the expectations of many tech enthusiasts as well as the company itself.

The company did announce that it was surprised by the popularity and the huge demand for the feature phone. HMD Global also reported that the feature phones were sold out in some cities. This was indeed a great news for the company.

Meanwhile, while the company seems to have been happy with the sales that it has managed to generate but there is also another angle to the story. Many consumers and Nokia fans were unavailable to get their hands on the device. In fact, consumers across the country complained about the unavailability of the device in stores. Some even expressed their dismay openly on social media.

Against such backdrop, while people were questioning the availability of the feature phone Nokia only stated, "We're aiming to release worldwide in Q2 2017 (May - June). We can't be more specific than this. Please stay tuned to our social channels."

So as things have been looking pretty chaotic, a new report from BGR India notes that new stocks of Nokia 3310 will be available from this week. And this might just be good news for some of the fans and for people who have been waiting to purchase the device. We hope that HMD Global will be providing enough stocks this time so that interested customers can get their hands on this device.

Further while responding to the publication's query, the company spokesperson stated, "Since we first announced the Nokia 3310 we have experienced phenomenal demand. We thank all of our fans for the amazing response. We are truly overwhelmed by the response."