Nokia 3310 (2017) passes global certification ahead of its release

Nokia 3310 is all set to be released across the global markets in May. There are claims that the feature phone will go on sale in India in May and the smartphones will follow suit later.

Lately, we even saw a listing of the Nokia 3310 (2017) on one of the online retailers in India. The retailer listed the Nokia 3310 at a price of Rs. 3,899. The pre-booking is said to be open from May 5 and the shipping is likely to debut on May 19. However, there is no official information from the company. Even the European release date of this handset seems to be sometime in May.

Now, the Nokia 3310 (2017) has cleared the Global Certification Forum (GCF). The certification is dated April 20 and points out that HMD is all set to list the Nokia 3310 in the UK and other markets in Europe.

The certification shows TA-1030, which is the dual SIM model and TA-1008, which is a single SIM model. For now, the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 do not appear in the global certification. These smartphones are to be released in May following the release of the Nokia 3310 (2017).

We need to mention that some European markets were supposed to get the Nokia 3310 (2017) on April 28, but the release dates have been pushed until May. However, we need to wait for a clear information from Nokia or HMD regarding the global release of the Nokia 3310.

