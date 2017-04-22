Nokia 3310 to go on sale in Europe from next week; Price is slightly higher

In February, Nokia unveiled its several Android-powered smartphones at the Mobile World Congress which held in Barcelona. The company even announced that these smartphone will be made available for sale globally in Q2, 2017.

There was also a report suggesting that Nokia is gearing up to launch its smartphones in April. Those reports said that Nokia is set to launch its Nokia 3310 followed by Nokia 3, 5 and 6 smartphones globally by end of April and starting of May. Out of those phones, Nokia 3310 made everyone to raise their eyebrows. With a price tag of €49, it is designed to have a fresh look.

Though it is a feature phone, there is no doubt in people looking forward to buy it as their second phone. Now a new report says that Nokia 3310 will begin its sale in Europe from next week onwards. But as a surprise, many European markets started displaying different price.

It looks like this phone will see a slightly higher price compared to what HMD Global announced earlier. In Austria, this phone will be sold for €59 from April 28th and few have put the price tag of €53 to attract some more buyers to their retail shop.

Whereas, in Germany, the same phone will be made available for €58. Sources say that the high tax rates in European countries made its price to see slight variations when compared to the announced price. To brush up your memory, go through this article to read more about its specs and designs.

Sleek design The Nokia 3310 features to have a bigger QVGA display of 2.4-inch with color LCD. If you compare it with the earlier version of Nokia 3310, the new model comes with a sleeker look and also looks very light weight. Software and Optics The new model of Nokia 3310 runs on Series 30+ software platform and packed with a 2MP primary camera. It even offers an internal storage of 16MB and also supports microSD cards to extend it further. Battery capacity The battery being the biggest feature of Nokia phones, it houses a removable battery of 1200mAh capacity. It is having the strength to offer 31 days standby time and 22 hours talk time. Connectivity options The Nokia 3310 (2017) model includes connectivity options such as dual band GMS 900/1800MHz, Micro-USB, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, microSD, and FM radio. Unlike newly released smartphones, this feature phone only support 2G. Price and Availability The old Nokia 3310 was available only in navy blue color, while this new model will be made available in several color options like - yellow, red, matt blue and more. The old phone was costing just Rs. 2,710, whereas the new variant is expected to be available at Rs. 3,500.

Other than the above-mentioned features, this new model will come with the most played classic snake game.