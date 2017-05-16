Nokia 3310 launched in India; Price, features and more

The most awaited and iconic feature phone, Nokia 3310 (2017) is finally launched in India which brought a sense of joy among Indian buyers.

Regarding its launch in an Indian market, Ajey Mehta, VP-India, HMD, Global says, "Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist. So whether you're after a feature phone that offers amazing battery life in a head-turning design or a companion phone, the Nokia 3310 won't let you down."

Availability The revamped Nokia 3310 (2017) will hit the Indian stores from May 18, 2017. If you are concerned about the price, the company has revealed an interesting price tag for this device. Also Read: Nokia 6 First Impressions: The great comeback? That is, this handset will cost just Rs. 3310. The company made this feature phone available in four different colors- Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish, Dark Blue and Grey with a matte finish. Similar design of original Nokia 3310 As you have seen already, the refurbished Nokia 3310 gets a similar design of original model which was launched long back. Like other feature phones, even this handset will come with a classic numeric keyboard. Impressive specs for a feature phone Though it is a feature phone, it offers impressive specs in it. With 2.4-inch QVGA display, it has a sufficient battery of 1200 mAh capacity. The company says that it is enough to offer a standby time of up to a month and also maximum talk time of 22.1 hours. It provides a 16MB of internal storage with an expandable option of up to 32GB and runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS. Other details The phone will sport a 2MP rear camera with LED flash option and has an in-built MP3 player. It includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports FM as well. Also Read: Nokia Phones' are likely to launch in the first week of June in India The device also comes preloaded with an improvised version of a snake and other games. It is a 2G phone with dual SIM (microSIM) support.