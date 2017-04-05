Nokia 3310 launching globally in April followed by Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in May

Back in February Nokia showcased its several Android-powered smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And during the launch, the company had announced that these smartphone would be available for sale globally in Q2, 2017.

However, a new report is just in and it suggests that Nokia is gearing up to launch its smartphones in April. A report from Neowin notes that Nokia is set to launch its Nokia 3310 followed by Nokia 3, 5 and 6 smartphones globally by end of April and starting of May. Further, the report says that Nokia will begin the sale of these smartphones from Malaysia and other markets will follow.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 9 full specs are out: Iris scanner, OLED display, Carl Zeiss optics and more

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 3310 In any case, just to brush up your memory, the Nokia 3310 feature phone runs on Series 30+ software platform. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 2MP primary camera and supports microSD cards. If you are a fan of the classic snake game then the device also comes equipped with an upgraded version of the game. Nokia 6 As for the Nokia 6 smartphone, it comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD resolution display with 2.5D curved glass coating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM. As for the optics, it features a 16MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and has dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 gets a Silver paint job; open for pre-registration Nokia 5 Coming to the Nokia 5 smartphone, it features a 5.2-inch display with 6000-series aluminum build, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. Cameras include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Interestingly, the device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. SEE ALSO: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 global launch to happen in 120 markets simultaneously Nokia 3 On the other hand, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels, is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone features an 8MP rear and front cameras. The Nokia 3 also runs Android 7.0 and is backed by a 2650mAh non-removable battery.