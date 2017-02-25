Nokia 3310 launching tomorrow: Key specs revealed ahead of the announcement

HMD is going to announce several Nokia devices tomorrow at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Well, we surely can't deny the fact that the most awaited one among all the high-end Android devices is the Nokia 3310 feature phone.

The comeback of the classic Nokia 3310 has majorly stir the mobile space, and has already started giving a tough fight to the other smartphone vendors. Ever since the news about Nokia 3310 surfaced the web, we have seen new rumors adding up to the rumor mill almost every passing day.

SEE ALSO: Google Pixel smartphone's Bluetooth fix coming soon

We at GizBot had earlier reported about almost all the rumors leaked about the Nokia 3310. To recall, the "Modern" version of the Nokia 3310 is going to be a high-end version of the previously announced model. Apart from that, if the rumors are to be believed upon, the new Nokia 3310 is going to see a major difference in its display.

Speculations suggest that the device is going to be a oval shaped one, however, as rumored earlier, it is not going to be an Android device. This means, the upcoming Nokia 3310 is going to remain a feature phone even after the new upgrade.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 signup page leaked ahead of MWC

Moving ahead, the device is going to come in multiple color variants, almost similar to 2000 models. Hence, as per the color variants, the premium version of the Nokia 3310 is going to come in several color versions, apart from the mundane black and white ones. Well, yellow, red, and green is probably coming.

Adding on to the rumor mill, whole new range of specs have been revealed in a new leak. Evan Blass, a famous leakster now tweeted a few new specs about the Nokia 3310, and not to forget, most of his predictions come true.

Few more Nokia 3310 deets:

-runs Series 30+ w color scrn

-multiple colors, faceplates poss. swappable

- think: mashup of old 3310 & new 150. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 24, 2017

The tweet reads: "Few more Nokia 3310 deets: -runs Series 30+ w color scrn, -multiple colors, faceplates poss. swappable, and - think: mashup of old 3310 & new 150." This clearly indicated that the upcoming Nokia 3310 is apparently going to run on series 30+, similar to that of the Nokia 150 model.

SEE ALSO: GizBot reacts to WhatsApp Status feature, and the comments are quite relatable

Not only that, the rumor also shows that Nokia 3310 may come in swappable faceplates, which was pretty famous a feature in old Nokia device. Hopefully you remember that right? Further talking about the design, Blass highlights that the modern version of the Nokia 3310 is going to be a mix of older version of Nokia 3310 and the new Nokia 150.

Well, these are just rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Finland-based firm has revealed no information about the Nokia 3310 specs, launch or price. However, as per the rumors, HMD is going to announce the device tomorrow, February 26 at the MWC 2017 event at a price tag of Rs. 4,000 approx.

Source