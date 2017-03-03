Nokia 3310 (2017) to be made in India, confirm HMD

Earlier this week, we had reported that the Nokia Android phones unveiled a few days back - Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will be made in India and released in the second quarter of the year. Now, it looks like the company is planning to make even the Nokia 3310 (2017) locally in the country.

HMD Mobile India's Vice President, Ajey Mehta says that they will attempt to make sure that all their products are made in India. HMD Global has teamed up with Foxconn to make the Nokia phones in India. The company is also evaluating the chances of developing a 4G feature phone that would make sense as Reliance Jio will be bringing such a phone in the near future at a disruptive price tag.

Besides making the new Nokia 3310 in the country, HMD Global plans to release all the recent Nokia phone launches sometime in the second quarter in India, as claimed earlier. Mehta further added that India is a significant market for the company. The Nokia phones will be made available via both online and offline in the country. For now, Nokia has nearly 80,000 retailers, and they are in plans to increase the number in the future.

In an attempt to focus more on the after-sales service, the company plans to have a direct presence in a minimum of 250 towns in the country within the launch of the phones in the second quarter.