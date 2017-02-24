Nokia 3310 (2017) render leaks; confirms oval design

Everyone is talking about the Nokia 3310 that is set for its relaunch at the MWC 2017 on February 26. HMD will be launching this iconic feature phone along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones at the tech event on Sunday.

Interestingly, the render of the new Nokia 3310 2017 edition has surfaced online a couple of days before its rebirth. This render comes from a source with a great credibility of posting many reliable leaks earlier. The render shows the Nokia 3310 with a slight redesign. We say redesign as the phone is a little larger with a more oval design. Also, there seems to be a color display this time.

Going by the earlier reports, the Nokia 3310 2017 is likely to arrive in multiple color options just like its predecessor. It is believed that we can see a bigger display this time. There is a report that tips that the modern Nokia 3310 will be priced a little higher around Rs. 4,000.

While the other functions and features of this upcoming phone remain a mystery as yet, we can expect to see an indestructible and sturdy device as the original, but with a lighter and thinner build.

We can get to know more details about the Nokia 3310 as and when the device is uncovered at the MWC 2017. Stay tuned to us as we update you about the launch.

