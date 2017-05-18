Nokia 3310 (2017) goes on sale in India at Rs. 3,310; online sales yet to debut

Finally, the Nokia 3310 (2017) goes on sale in India starting from today. The relaunched feature phone has been priced at Rs. 3,310 in the country. HMD Global announced device earlier this week for a price and stated that the sale will debut today.

For now, the Nokia 3310 (2017) will be available only via the offline stores pan India. The company hasn't revealed any plans to make this feature phone available online as yet. The speculations point out that after the successful offline sales of the device, the feature phone from Nokia might be made available for purchase via online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon.

Nokia 3310 (2017) design Detailing on the Nokia 3310 (2017), the feature phone has a refreshed design as compared to the original Nokia 3310 that was launched 17 years back. The device boasts of a plastic body with a matte finish. It is available in different color options such as Warm Red, Yellow, Dark Blue, and Grey. The device brings back nostalgia with the revamped Snake game, but this time with a new colorful interface. Also read: Nokia 3310 (2017) will be a threat to the budget smartphones Nokia 3310 (2017) specs Coming to the specs front, the Nokoa 3310 (2017) boasts of a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The device runs on the Nokia Series 30+ platform. There is 16MB of internal memory space that can be expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The new Nokia 3310 adorns a 2MP rear camera with LED flash and there is 2G connectivity, dual-SIM card slots, a MP3 player, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio port. A 1,200mAh battery powers the phone and is said to offer up to 22 hour of talk time and up to 31 days of standby time. Nokia 3310 (2017) first impressions Here is our first impressions of the Nokia 3310 (2017).