Nokia 3310 key specs confirmed ahead of the launch: Everything you should know

Nokia 3310 has become the talk of the town, soon after rumors revealed that the Finland-based smartphone vendor is bringing back the classic Nokia 3310. It can't be denied the comeback news has majorly stirred the entire smartphone space.

Well, being so excited about a feature phone in the digitally advanced arena seems to be a little shocking, however, looks like Nokia 3310 has made it possible. There have been a lot of speculations about the classic device surfacing the entire webosphere.

Some rumors suggest that Nokia 3310 might run on Android OS, while others claim that the device might remain a feature phone. These innumerable speculations about the device are confusing everyone. Well, we have the solution to all your problems here.

A recent reveal the complete specifications that Nokia 3310 is going to come packed with. Taking that into considerations, along with a detailed research, We at GizBot have come up with all the possible specifications that the feature phone is going to sport. Take a look!

No Android OS onboard; will remain a feature phone Several rumors surfacing the web suggested that the "Modern" version of the Nokia 3310 is going to be an Android phone. However, fresh leaks show that Nokia 3310 will continue to be a feature phone. However, be it an Android device or a feature phone, the device become the most popular phone of the year, and there's no doubt about that. Multiple color variants expected As reported earlier, the premium version of Nokia 3310 is going to come in various color variants. Remember the classic version of the device appeared in colors like red, blue, grey, black? Yes, bringing back the nostalgic feel, color-wise, it is going to be the same. Well, the company might also unveil several new colors like green and yellow. Bigger Display is expected Nokia 3310 was initially available with an 84x84 monochromatic display. However, the premium version of the device is going to feature a much bigger display. Well, exact specifications about the display haven't be revealed as of yet. Slim and sleek display Quite obvious, the premium version of the Nokia 3310 will no way look like the old version, launched back in 2002. The upcoming version of the Nokia 3310 is going to light weight and much slimmer as compared to the previous variant. So, just in case if you're expected the same look, well, that's surely not happening. Will be priced around Rs. 4,000 Earlier, Nokia 3310 would cost one less than Rs. 1,000. However, the upcoming much-advanced version is going to cost you around Rs. 4,000. The hike in price is because the premium version of Nokia 3310 is going to come packed with a lot of new features. Well, in internal functionalities about the phone remains a mystery as of now. Availability and launch of Nokia 3310 Well, about the availability and launch, fresh rumors suggests that Nokia 3310 can be announced at the MWC 2017, and may eventually hit the Indian stores only around the month of May. However, reports also add that the Nokia 3310 will be available in very limited quantities. To extend its reach, the Finland-based firm will try our dual channel strategy, making its devices available in both online and offline stores, unlike the other smartphone vendors. Nokia 3310 modern version is going to be announced at the Mobile World Congress 2017, on February 26. For more details on Nokia 3310 stay tuned to GizBot.