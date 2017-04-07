Nokia 5 passes FCC and Bluetooth certifications ahead of May release

A couple of days back, we came across a report that the Nokia 3310 (2017) will be released this month. The report also revealed that the Android smartphones from HMD Global will be released in May. Earlier reports point out that HMD Global is all set to release these smartphones in 120 markets across the world at the same time.

With just a month left for their release, it looks like the smartphones are getting prepared for the same. Well, last week, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones received their Bluetooth certification. Now the Nokia 5 has cleared the FCC certification in the U.S. Notably, only one variant (TA-1044) of the smartphone received the FCC certification. It is clear that once a device clears FCC, its release date is nearing.

However, four variants TA-1044, TA-1053, TA-1024 and TA-1027 were spotted in Bluetooth certification. Going by the information that was obtained from the FCC certification, the LTE Bands that the Nokia 5 variant TA-1044 will support in the U.S were revealed. It looks like the TA-1044 will be a dual SIM model for the Latin American market. This variant of the smartphone was earlier spotted while it appeared for the Wi-Fi certification and was listed as the Latin American model there too.

A few days back, the Nokia 3 smartphone was seen in the Bluetooth certification. It was clear that HMD Global is pushing variants of the smartphone with single and dual SIM support. These models are said to be aimed at the Latin American, Asia Pacific and other markets.

