Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and high-end Nokia 3310 to launch at MWC 2017: prices and specs leaked

Nokia will be announcing a range of devices at the Mobile World Congress this year. The smartphone pioneer is apparently working on several Android devices and is also planning to bring back its classic N-series and more.

To recall, Nokia had stirred the smartphone space with the recently launched Nokia 6 running on Android 7.0 Nougat. Working towards regaining its lost market position, Nokia in a joint venture with HMD has further plans to announce similar such handsets, at a lower price tag.

In support of the statement, fresh reports confirm that the Finland-based firm is geared up to unveil a number of low-end devices. If the rumors are to be believed, HMD is apparently working on announcing mid-ranged Nokia 3, Nokia 5 which will come packed with Android 7.0 Nougat.

As per the specs are concerned, Nokia 5 will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is going to be a sub-ranged phone, probably a cheaper variant of the already announced Nokia 6.

Under the hood, Nokia 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, clocked at 1.4 Ghz and will be running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Further talking about the storage capacity, the smartphone might feature a 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, Nokia 5 will feature a 12MP rear camera, while fitting a 7MP selfie shooter at the front. Well, if the rumors are to be believed, both cameras will support full HD video recording.

Moving ahead to Nokia 3, there is no information available about the handset, for now, however, reports are such that the device will sport an entry-level Android OS.

Both Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be a cheaper variant of the high-end Nokia 6 as mentioned earlier. Therefore, rumors suggest that Nokia 5 may be available for €199 which comes roughly around Rs. 14,134. Whereas on the other hand, Nokia 3 will be available at a price tag of €149, which when calculated in INR comes around Rs. 10,582.

Not only this, Nokia is planning to bring back the classic nostalgic devices back on board. In line with the same, rumors are such that Nokia is planning to unveil a premium version of the 3310, alongside the rumored N-series phones.

The high-end variant of the Nokia 3310 is expected to come packed with a price tag of €59 which comes around Rs. 4,190.

Well, although Nokia hasn't revealed any information on the launch of these devices yet, but predictions are such that the smartphone pioneer may unveil these handsets on February 26, at the MWC press meet.