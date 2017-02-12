Nokia 5 tipped to launch on February 26: Here's everything to know

After Nokia stir the entire smartphone space by announcing its Android smartphone - Nokia 6 last month, the smartphone pioneer is now all prepped up to set a benchmark in 2017.

All eyes are on the Mobile World Congress where Nokia is rumored to unveil a wide range of smartphones which include both high-end and mid-ranged devices. Alongside just launching Android phones, Nokia is apparently working on bringing back N-series models again.

To recall, its just a decade back that having a Nokia N-series phone was a big deal. Well, situations are going to be pretty much similar again. However, the Finland-based firm hasn't confirmed any of the rumors surfacing the web yet.

MWC is almost knocking the door, and Nokia has already sent out the press invites for February 26. This is the day when Nokia shall unveil the most awaited Android phones which include - Nokia P1, Nokia D1C, Nokia Heart, Nokia 5, Nokia 8 and more.

We have already given a detailed insight on the rumored specs of the upcoming Nokia smartphones. Today, let's take a look at how Nokia 5 is going to look like and get a detailed insight on the specs it might come packed with.

Nokia 5 will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is going to be a sub-ranged phone, probably a cheaper variant of the already announced Nokia 6.

Under the hood, Nokia 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, clocked at 1.4 Ghz, and will be running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Further talking about the storage capacity, the smartphone might feature a 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, Nokia 5 will feature a 12MP rear camera, while fitting a 7MP selfie shooter at the front. Well, if the rumors are to be believed, both cameras will support full HD video recording.

For now, Nokia hasn't revealed any information on Nokia 5. However, assumptions are such that the smartphone might make its first public appearance on Feb 26.