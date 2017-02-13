Nokia 6 available in India at a premium price tag

Nokia 6 was launched in China and is exclusive to JD.com. The mid-ranger is selling like hot cakes in the country. Officially, Nokia 6 is not available in other markets, but there are unofficial listings in a few other countries as well.

Lately, the Nokia phone was listed unofficially in the Philippines. Now, the device seems to be up for sale in a few other countries. We say this as the smartphone has been spotted on eBay India with a premium price tag. Notably, in India, the smartphone seems to be listed for Rs. 32,440 while its official price tag is around Rs. 16,000. This shows that the eBay pricing is almost twice the actual price of the Nokia 6. On closely observing the listing, it says that the Nokia 6 will be shipped in 20 to 25 days as it will be an imported unit.

It is worth mentioning that the Nokia 6 was sold out instantly in both the flash sales those were held in China. Also, HMD appears to be prepping a global variant with the model number TA-1003 that might be announced at the MWC 2017.

Talking about the specifications of the Nokia 6, the Android 7.0 Nougat based smartphone features a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB. The other goodies on board the Nokia 6 include a 16MP main snapper, an 8MP front-facing selfie camera, 4G, USB OTG, and a 3,000mAh battery.

