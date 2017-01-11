Nokia 6 Android smartphone to come in a Silver variant

Notably, the Nokia brand has re-entered the smartphone market again. Earlier on Sunday HMD Global unveiled its new Android smartphone the Nokia 6. HMD also believes that it has a unique proposition for consumers.

The Nokia 6 marks the first step of the company's journey, with more to come in 2017.

We have covered the launch and presented you with details on the device. However, during the launch, only a Black color variant was shown. Now according to the latest reports, there might be another color variant as well.

The Chinese certification authority TENAA has revealed that the Nokia 6 will also be available in Silver. With this reveal, customers can, therefore choose from the two color variants and pick up whichever smartphone that appeals to them more.

Going by the reports, it has been said that the device will be available from January 11, but the new hue could take a little more time to appear. In another instance, the smartphone has already appeared on JD.com through which the exclusive Nokia 6 will be sold.

