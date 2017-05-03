Nokia 6 receives FCC certification; U.S. release imminent

It is known that the Nokia Android smartphones are all set to be released in the global markets in the current quarter. These smartphones are appearing on all the regulatory websites such as FCC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications indicating that their release is nearing.

Previously, we have come across the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 getting certified by the regulatory websites and now it seems to be Nokia 6's turn. We say this as the smartphone has received the FCC certification. The specifications of this smartphone are already known as it is available in a few regions. The only information that is evident is that the U.S. release of the Nokia 6 is nearing.

Also Read: Nokia 6 gets a Silver paint job; open for pre-registration

The FCC certification shows the model number TA-1025. The pricing in the U.S. is still not known, but the handset's equivalent UK pricing is $297. Though this conversion isn't accurate, we can expect it to be priced somewhere around this figure in the U.S. market.

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 6 smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch LCD FHD 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is given an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor that operates under its hood along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable memory capacity.

Also Read: HMD Global gets patent rights for the design of Nokia 6

The imaging department comprises of a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, laser auto focus, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board the Nokia 6 include a fingerprint scanner and a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia 6 recently received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update.

Source