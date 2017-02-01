Was the Nokia 6 demand underestimated by HMD Global

Nokia 6 went on flash sale twice, and during both the sales, the device went out of stock in a few seconds itself. After the first flash sale, the smartphone's registrations were up promptly and even the specific date for the second flash sale was announced. However, it has been almost a week since the second flash sale and the registrations for the next one are still not open.

This leaves us with the question, did HMD really underestimate the Nokia 6 demand in China? It appears to be so as Nokia 6 registrations for the third flash sale should have been up already and the date should have also been announced. Unfortunately, it is not possible to register for the Nokia 6 for now.

If you don't remember, we had experienced similar issues with some Nokia/Lumia smartphones stock situations a few years back.

Initially, it seemed that HMD is counting on the brand strength of Nokia and the hype of flash sales in order to boost the sales. One thing that has to be understood is that Nokia phone's design and specs don't really compete against the rivals offered by the Chinese manufacturers. So, HMD had to depend on these to gain the traction.

Despite the massive pre-registrations prior to both the flash sales, the actual sales figures were less indicating that it is just an attempt by the company to create the hype. However, the company seems to have succeeded in its move and received numerous registrations, but it couldn't cope up with selling so many units to the users.

Eventually, Nokia 6's third flash sale is yet to be announced as the company needs time to know when exactly it will be able to deliver the ordered units and prepare itself for the next sale. This leads us to the assumption that HMD Global has failed to predict the actual demand that the Nokia 6 could get.

Whatever it is, the Nokia 6 has marked the comeback of Nokia in the smartphone business with a great demand.