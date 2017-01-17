Nokia 6 flash sale registrations cross 1 million breaking all records

HMD Global has recently unveiled its first Android-powered smartphone (with the Nokia label intact) called the Nokia 6. Since the company restricted the smartphone to the Chinese market, registrations for the same were also opened soon after the announcement on JD.com.

To-no-one’s-surprise, the device managed to get around 250,000 registrations in the first 24 hours of the announcement. And now, just ahead of the flash sale on Jan 19, the device managed to garner over 1 million registrations breaking all the records.

Also Read: Nokia 6 receives 250,000 registrations in 24 Hours

For the unaware, the smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch hybrid in-cell Full HD display with a layer of 2.5D curved glass atop. At the heart of the device is a Snapdragon 430 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. It also has a slot for microSD card which allows one to expand the storage up to 128GB.

A 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture rests at the back along with support for phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). A dual-tone LED flash also rests at the back to assist in low-lighting conditions. At the front rests an 8MP camera again with f/2.0 aperture. As expected, the smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The phone also has two speakers at the top and bottom edge along with support for Dolby ATMOS tech. A 3,000mAh battery backs the entire package.

Sadly, as mentioned earlier, the smartphone is limited to China only. Moreover, JD.com doesn’t ship products out of China. So, we will have to wait for the company to announce details of its global availability if it will ever launch it outside China.