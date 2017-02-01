Nokia 6 to go on sale in this country today, India launch expected soon

Nokia unveiled its most awaited Nokia 6 Android smartphone at the CES 2017 early this year. The smartphone was up for second flash sale on January 26 in China and sold out completely in seconds.

Prior to the sale, Nokia 6 received nearly 1.4 million registrations. The picture was pretty much similar to that of the first flash sale, in which the smartphone pioneer managed to sell out 100,000 devices. About the second sale, the number of units sold would be pretty much similar to that of the first sale.

Predictions are such that Nokia and HMD jointly would come with the third flash sale very soon, however, the date still remains a mystery. Likewise, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K6 Power will be for the third round of sale in India on February 3 and February 7 respectively.

Well after China, the most talked about Nokia 6 smartphone is probably going on sale in Philippines, tomorrow at a price tag of Rs. 25,076. The smartphone is available with free shipping and cash on delivery options.

Rumors claimed that Nokia 6 white version will be available in Philippines, however, contradicting that, if the latest rumors are to be trusted upon, only the launched black variant of the phone will be up for sale. Hence, no white Nokia 6 expected as of now. Nokia 6 has been the hottest selling smartphone in China and is expected to the same in the Philippines market as well.

In terms of the features, the Nokia 6 Android smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset and comes packed with an octa-core 1.4GHz CPU, and the Adreno 505 GPU and an inbuilt storage of 64GB. Whereas in terms of optics, Nokia 6 bears a 16MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter, which are backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

As we reported earlier that Nokia 6 is rolling out for sale in the international markets, there are chances that the smartphone pioneer may unveil the smartphone in India very soon. However, neither HMD nor Nokia reveals anything of the same as of yet.

