Nokia 6 to be priced at Rs. 14,999, tips leaked Amazon listing

The Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones will be launched today in India. While we are eager to know the pricing of these smartphones in the country, the Nokia 6 price tag has been revealed.

A Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24 has tipped that the Nokia 6 (check for the Nokia 6 first impressions) will be launched with the price tag of Rs. 14,999. The user has also claimed that the device will be available via Amazon India. For now, it remains unclear if the smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive or will be available via the offline stores as well. We can expect HMD to shed light on the availability at the launch event to start soon. Notably, Nokia 6 will be launched in India along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 Android smartphones.

Nokia 6 Amazon listing

Going by the tip from the Twitter user, the Nokia 6 smartphone will be priced at Rs. 14,999. Also, the Amazon listing shows that the registrations for the smartphone will debut on July 14. It is likely that the Amazon Prime members will get Rs, 1,000 cash back on paying using Amazon Pay Balance. Also, the Nokia 6 users who sign in to the Kindle app are stated to get 80% off on Kindle eBooks. Not to mention that the listing has been removed from the Amazon site now.

Nokia 6 specs

To refresh on the specifications, the Nokia 6 is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass coating. Under its hood, there lies a Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. The smartphone sports a 16MP main snapper at its rear with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual tone flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the Nokia 6 smartphone has a fingerprint sensor at the front, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, and a 3000mAh battery with support for fast charging.