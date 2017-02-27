Nokia 6 India release date likely pegged for April 5

Yesterday, at the MWC 2017 show floor, the Nokia 3310 (2017) grabbed the spotlight. Besides unveiling its devices, it looks like Nokia is focused a lot on the Indian market as it considers the same as a significant market for its growth.

We say this as Nokia made an interesting announcement for its fan base in India. The company confirmed that it will launch the Nokia 6 smartphone in the country in the second quarter of 2017. So long, the Nokia 6 was a Chinese affair, but with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones, the global variant of Nokia 6 was also unveiled.

While HMD Global did not announce a specific release date of Nokia 6 for India, the speculations that are making rounds all over the internet suggest that an April 5 release. Besides announcing the global variant of the smartphone, the company also announced the availability of the Arte Black special edition of the Nokia 6.

Also Read: Nokia 6 available in India at a premium price tag

Nokia 6 is speculated to be released in India in two variants. The regular one will have a price tag of around Rs. 16,000 and the special edition with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced around Rs. 21,000. However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed by Nokia and HMD. Moreover, the device will arrive with Google Assistant as well.

To refresh on the specs, the Nokia 6 boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The camera optics include a 16MP main snapper with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front-facer with the same aperture. The other aspects on board the Nokia 6 include USB OTG, a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button, and a 3,000mAh battery.