Nokia 6 was not let on flash sale, says HMD

For now, Nokia 6 is the only Nokia Android smartphone that is official, though it is a Chinese affair exclusive to JD.com. The retailer has held two flash sales of the smartphone and it was sold out instantly on both the sales. Following the same, HMD did not announce when the third flash sale will happen.

In the meantime, it appears like HMD has decided to half the flash sale model for the Nokia 6. We say this as a report suggests the same. Going by the report, HMD's communications team has stated that they will not follow the flash sales model anymore.

They have written that they have been updating the stocks on JD.com during both the sales despite which the stocks had gone out of stock in just minutes. This has left the impression that they were holding flash sales. They have assured that they will supply to JD.com and that people can expect more supplies in the coming weeks as the Chinese New Year season is almost over.

This letter appears like we can expect to see a better Nokia 6 supply in the coming days. However, the questions related to the underestimated demand of Nokia 6 still remains. Right now, the smartphone is out of stock on the retailer.

Meanwhile, Nokia fans can get to see more Android smartphones launching later this month as HMD Global will be hosting an event on February 26 at the MWC 2017. Also, a could of smartphones from Nokia including the Nokia 6 global variant with the model number TA-1003 have passed certifications.

