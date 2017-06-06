Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to get Android O and Android P; two years OS update support assured

HMD Global has been very clear when it comes to rolling out updates to the Nokia Android smartphones. The company announced that the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android OS updates and monthly security patches on a regular basis.

Last week, the HMD even confirmed that the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will receive the Android O update once the same is available. The company's commitment towards the Nokia phones is evident as they have already rolled out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update and the security updates for March, April and May to the Nokia 6 in select markets.

Now, the company has revealed yet another interesting information that could be pretty enticing for the Nokia fans. The Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones will not only get the Android O update once it is available but also the Android P iteration that could be introduced by Google in 2018. Furthermore, at the MWC 2017, while unveiling the Nokia phones, the company did confirm that these phones will receive guaranteed OS updated for two years.

We can expect the Android O update to be rolled out to the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones by the end of 2017. Also, the Android P can be expected to be rolled out by the end of the next year.

If you want to upgrade to an Android smartphone with the latest Android updates and features, then the Nokia Android smartphones should be your choice as they will receive updates for two more years. Moreover, these phones will have a stock Android experience with features such as Google Assistant out-of-the-box.

