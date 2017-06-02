Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 will receive Android O update, confirms HMD

While we eagerly await the release of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India, there is a confirmation from HMD regarding the software part. Earlier this week, it was reported that these smartphones will be launched in India in mid-June.

The company has confirmed that the Nokia Android smartphones will receive the latest iteration of Android when the same is ready to be rolled out. HMD has confirmed that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 will get the Android O update, to Techradar. It is also believed that the company might roll out Android O to the upcoming Nokia Android smartphones that are slated to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Google is still prepping the Android O that is likely to be made available in the next quarter. Once the Android O update is available, it will take HMD a considerable time to port the new OS to its existing smartphones. Apart from confirming that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will get the Android O update, the company hasn't revealed any specific timeframe for the same.

It is believed that there won't be a significant delay in the roll out of the Android O update to the Nokia Android smartphones those are awaiting their release. We hope so as there shouldn't be any major challenges in porting the OS to these phones. Once these Nokia smartphones get the Android O update, they should also be able to get the Project Treble via future updates.