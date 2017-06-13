Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 launched in India starting from Rs. 9,499

As expected, HMD has held an event in New Delhi today to release the Nokia Android smartphones in the country. At the event, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones were launched in India.

The Nokia 3 has been launched at Rs. 9,499, the Nokia 5 at Rs. 12,899 and the Nokia 6 at Rs. 14,999. This price tag of the Nokia 6 also adds credibility to the leaked Amazon listing that was revealed by a Twitter user. The Nokia 6 will be exclusive to Amazon India whereas the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be offline exclusive.

At these affordable price points, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones will surely compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, etc. that are the best-selling smartphones right now.

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 is the high-end model among the trio and it bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The default storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. On the imaging front, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 16MP main snapper at its rear with dual-LED flash and PDAF. The front facer is an 8MP selfie shooter. The aperture of both the cameras are identical at f/2.0. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone comes with dual speakers, NFC, OTG, and a fingerprint sensor as well. A 3000mAh battery powers this smartphone with fast charging support. Nokia 5 The Nokia 5 is given a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. This device also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC. The processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging aspects of the Nokia 5 include a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual-LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with the same aperture. The other specs are similar to the Nokia 6 and these include 4G LTE, NFC, OTG support and a 3000mAh battery. Nokia 3 The Nokia 3 is the entry-level smartphone among the trio. This smartphone adorns a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with similar RAM and storage as the Nokia 5. The imaging department comprises of dual 8MP cameras at both the front and rear. The other goodies on board the Nokia 3 include Android Nougat, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery. Targeted at the budget smartphone buyers, the Nokia 3 features a polycarbonate body with metallic frames at the sides. Price and availability As mentioned above, the Nokia 6 priced at Rs. 14,999 will be exclusive to Amazon. The pre-registrations for this smartphone will debut on July 14 that is tomorrow. The Amazon Prime customers who buy the Nokia 6 will get Rs. 1,000 off on the purchase. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be offline exclusive smartphones. The Nokia 5 priced at Rs. 12,899 will be available for pre-booking starting from July 7 while the entry-level Nokia 3 priced at Rs. 9,499 will be available for pre-booking from June 16.