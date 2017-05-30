Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 India release likely slated for mid-June

The Nokia 3310 (2017) has been released in India for a price of Rs. 3,310 in mid-May. The device was initially available in the country via offline stores only and went online via Croma in the last week.

A few days back, we got to know that the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be released in the country in June. Now it looks like the release date will fall sometime in mid-June. A recent report tips at a release date around June 15 for the Nokia Android smartphones.

Also, the report states that all the smartphones will not be made available at the same time. It is said that the Nokia 3 will be made available first and will be followed by the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. By the end of June, all the three Nokia Android smartphones will hit the Indian market.

Nokia 6 The Nokia 6 is likely to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. The Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB. Imaging wise, there is a 16MP main snapper with PDAF at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, dual speakers and NFC. Nokia 5 Nokia 5 is said to be priced below Rs. 15,000 and bestows a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The Nokia 5 is fueled by Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC just like the Nokia 6. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB. It has similar camera aspects as the Nokia 6 except for the use of a 13MP rear snapper. The goodies on board are 4G LTE, a 3000mAh battery, NFC, and OTG support. Nokia 3 The Nokia 3, being the low-end model among the three phones, is expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000. The Nokia 3 is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor and comes with similar RAM and storage capacity has the Nokia 5. The smartphone has an 8MP main snapper and an 8MP front-facer as well. The other aspects of the Nokia 3 are Android 7.0 Nougat OS, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery.

